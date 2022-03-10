Kaiserganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kaiserganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kaiserganj is an assembly constituency in the Baharaich district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kaiserganj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kaiserganj was won by Mukut Bihari of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Khalid Khan.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Mukut Bihari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Mukut Bihari garnered 85212 votes, securing 40.67 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 27363 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.06 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kaiserganj constituency stands with male voters and female voters.