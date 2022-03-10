Kairana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kairana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Kairana is an assembly constituency in the Shamli district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kairana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kairana was won by Nahid Hasan of the SP. He defeated BJP's Mriganka Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Hukum Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nahid Hasan garnered 98830 votes, securing 47.26 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21162 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.12 percent.

