Kaimganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kaimganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kaimganj is an assembly constituency in the Farrukhabad district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kaimganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kaimganj was won by Amar Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Dr Surabhi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ajit Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Amar Singh garnered 1,16,304 votes, securing 49.77 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 36,525 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.63 percent.