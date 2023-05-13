Kadur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Seeking re-election for a second term in Kadur, the incumbent BJP MLA Belli Prakash faces a tough challenge from Anand KS of Congress and YSV Datta of JD(S). Datta, who was denied a ticket by the Congress party, is trailing far behind the two national parties with Congress' Anand KS leading over Belli Prakash by a margin of 12,306 votes.

BJP MLA Belli Prakash lost his bid for a second term in Kadur, losing to Anand KS of Congress by 12,007 votes. YSV Datta of JD(S), who was denied a ticket by the Congress party, finished a far third.

Former MLA from Kadur, Datta, was dethroned by the BJP's KS Belli Prakash in the 2018 election with a 15,372 vote margin.

Datta had once long been a part of the Janata Dal (Secular) party and was welcomed back by party president HD Dewe Gowda and leader HD Revanna in April. His return, however, was opposed by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who left the decision to Revanna.

Kadur is located in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka, and its Assembly Constituency is part of the Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

It has a total of 1,95,194 eligible electors, of which 98,789 were male and 96,394 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender. The constituency has an electorate sex ratio of 102.48.

The governance of Kadur has seen various parties in power over the years. The Indian National Congress (INC) held power in 1957, 1972, 1983, and 1989. The Janata Dal party ruled in 1994, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took charge in 2010 and 2018.

Looking now at the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, 10 candidates across multiple parties are vying for power in Kadur.

Kadur - Karnataka election 2023 Serial no. Candidate Party 1 Anand KS Indian National Congress 2 Belli Prakash Bharatiya Janata Party 3 YSV Datta Janata Dal (Secular) 4 Rajeshwari BH Aam Aadmi Party 5 Ananda Naik SL Karnataka Rashtra Samithi 6 Anand KT Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha 7 Lohitha GT Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 8 Kote Umesh Hombale Independent 9 KR Gangadharappa Independent 10 HR Sreenivas Bhagiratha Independent

The 2023 Karnataka election witnessed the establishment of 58,282 polling stations, with 28,866 located in urban areas. On average, these stations catered to approximately 883 voters each. The Election Commission implemented a comprehensive three-pronged strategy to manage sensitive booths effectively.

The state boasts a total of 52.1 million voters, including 25.9 million women, 26.2 million men, and 4,699 individuals identifying as the third gender. In an effort to ensure inclusivity, special booths were set up in Karnataka for vulnerable tribal groups and transgender individuals.

Notably, Karnataka welcomed over 9,17,000 first-time voters, and elderly citizens over the age of 80 and those with disabilities were given the option to vote from home, promoting accessibility and inclusiveness in the electoral process.