Kadur election results LIVE | Neck-and-Neck battle between Congress and BJP, YSV Datta trails in bid to reclaim Assembly seat

Datta had once long been a part of the Janata Dal (Secular) party and was welcomed back by party president HD Dewe Gowda and leader HD Revanna in April. His return, however, was opposed by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who left the decision to Revanna.

Current BJP MLA Belli Prakash is seeking re-election for a second term in Kadur. However, he is being challenged by YSV Datta of JD(S), who was denied a ticket by the Congress party, which instead granted it to Anand KS. However, as of 10 am on vote counting day, JD(S)' Datta was trailing far behind with Congress and BJP neck-to-neck in a close battle.

