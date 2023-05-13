English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKadur election results LIVE | Neck and Neck battle between Congress and BJP, YSV Datta trails in bid to reclaim Assembly seat

Kadur election results LIVE | Neck-and-Neck battle between Congress and BJP, YSV Datta trails in bid to reclaim Assembly seat

Kadur election results LIVE | Neck-and-Neck battle between Congress and BJP, YSV Datta trails in bid to reclaim Assembly seat
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 10:36:25 AM IST (Updated)

Datta had once long been a part of the Janata Dal (Secular) party and was welcomed back by party president HD Dewe Gowda and leader HD Revanna in April. His return, however, was opposed by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who left the decision to Revanna.

Current BJP MLA Belli Prakash is seeking re-election for a second term in Kadur. However, he is being challenged by YSV Datta of JD(S), who was denied a ticket by the Congress party, which instead granted it to Anand KS. However, as of 10 am on vote counting day, JD(S)' Datta was trailing far behind with Congress and BJP neck-to-neck in a close battle.

Follow LIVE updates on the 2023 Karnataka election results here
Datta had once long been a part of the Janata Dal (Secular) party and was welcomed back by party president HD Dewe Gowda and leader HD Revanna in April. His return, however, was opposed by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who left the decision to Revanna.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X