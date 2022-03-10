Kadipur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kadipur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kadipur is an assembly constituency in the Sultanpur district in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kadipur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kadipur was won by Rajesh Gautam of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Bhageluram.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ramchandra Chaudhary.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajesh Gautam garnered 87,353 votes, securing 41.49 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26,604 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.64 percent.