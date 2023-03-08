Delhi liquor policy case: Telangana CM KCR daughter Kavitha accuses BJP-led Centre of intimidation through ED summon for tomorrow

In her statement, Kavitha accused the BJP-led Centre of being "power mongers" in an "oppressive anti-people regime" that was using the ED summon to intimidate her party and father, the chief minister of Telangana KCR.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. Kavitha has been summoned by the agency tomorrow (March 9) for questioning.

Reacting to the news, Kavitha released a statement saying she will "fully cooperate" with the investigation as a "law-abiding citizen," but will seek legal opinions on the date due to a "dharna" scheduled for March 10 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by Bharath Jagruthi.

Bharath Jagruthi, along with opposition parties and women's organisations from all across the country are planning to come together on Friday, March 10, for a one-day hunger strike to demand the Centre to introduce and pass the Women's Reservation Bill, Kavitha said.

"I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us," Kavitha wrote in her statement.

She added, "Let me also remind you that power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime."

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Kavitha on December 6, 2022. The former MP, however, had sought deferment amd was questioned on December 11, 2022.

Kavitha’s name had figured in the ED chargesheet filed before the court. The ED had cited statements by an arrested Gurugram businessman, Amit Arora. ED, in the chargesheet, had alleged that Kavitha changed her phones and phone numbers during the period of the alleged excise policy scam.

ED, who names, Kavitha ( Rao's daughter) and the other accused, YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta,and Sharath Reddy as the ‘South Group’ alleges that they are accused of paying Rs 100 crore through proxies to Aam Aadmi Party’s communication head Vijay Nair.

According to the ED, Kavitha allegedly had an indirect stake in Indo Spirits, a Delhi-based liquor wholesaler, whose owner Sameer Mahandru is an accused in the case. Meanwhile the whole ‘South Group,’ as claimed by the ED, held about 65 percent stake. The ED claims that this 65 percent stake had control over nine liquor retail zones in the National Capital.

Kavitha, after she was named by the ED had lashed out at the agency saying, “The Modi government got elected eight years ago and since then, at least nine democratically-elected governments of various states were brought down and the BJP was made to come to power.”

“The BJP resorts to cheap tricks, media leaks, and attacks the reputation of leaders. I would humbly like to tell Modi ji that if you want to put me behind bars, please go ahead but don't expect or force us to stop working for the people,” she added.