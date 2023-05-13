Meet Sunil Kanogulu, the reclusive election strategist who ensured Congress's victory

Sunil Kanugolu, Congress’s chief election strategist, has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the Congress, directly advising Rahul Gandhi on matters of elections.

Two months ago, dozens of Congress ticket aspirants were waiting in the lobby of Bengaluru’s famed, 150-year-old Taj West End hotel to plead for their Assembly tickets. AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala was staying there.

A spectacled, bearded man in his early 40s, with unkempt hair and rolled up sleeves, parked his old car and casually walked through the lobby of the hotel to meet Surjewala without attracting attention of those waiting. This was Sunil Kanugolu, Congress’s chief election strategist, who was going to decide their fate.

It is his style. No airs, no media, no photos, no big talk, no hangers-on, almost a recluse, Kanugolu has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the Congress, directly advising AICC general secretary Rahul Gandhi on matters of elections.