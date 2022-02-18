What is the plan KCR is working on?

Political noises from Telangana are around a time when polity in much of northern parts of India is sharply focused on the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab among others.

Over the past few weeks, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who founded the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), is sending signals of his intent to create an alternate national political front, distinct from those helmed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC).

In addition, the Chief Minister also joined issues with the BJP and the central government, articulating views on recent developments, interpreting these as attacks on the federal structure and on autonomy of states envisaged under the Constitution. In fact, the veteran politician went ahead to the extent of calling for a debate on the need for a Constitution

Earlier this month, KCR, as the Chief Minister is known, suggested rewriting the Constitution accusing both the Congress and the BJP of pursuing unitary policies and wresting powers granted to states. His contention is that after 75 years the Indian democracy was maturing and it is time to transfer greater powers to states. While the announcement did not garner much traction, Congress took exception to the suggestion.

Outside of this, the Chief Minister stood in solidarity with Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she reached out to him after her run-in with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The West Bengal Chief Minister announced scheduling a conclave in Delhi this month with counterparts from Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra, states governed by parties other than the BJP.

Last month, KCR played host to a group of leaders, Sitaram Yechury and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from Communist Party of India (Marxist) and D. Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India. He followed it up with a call on by young Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

KCR, who was a Union Minister in UPA-1 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, preferred to opt out of the Cabinet and dedicate his work towards his mission of creating a separate state, a journey he embarked upon in 2001 by forming the TRS after quitting Telugu Desam Party.

Now having been in the saddle as the Chief Minister for eight years and building up a political career for his son K T Rama Rao, as his understudy, KCR is setting his sight for a larger role at the national level, on the footsteps of his TDP leaders.

Way back in the 1980s, the Telugu Desam Party founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, was instrumental in stating ‘Opposition conclaves’ in various states where non-Congress parties were in the government. These moves laid the foundation in the formation of a National Front coalition government led by Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

In the mid-1990s, NTR’s son-in-law and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, played a similar role as the Convener of the United Front Government under former Prime Ministers H D Deve Gowda and Inder Kumar Gujral. Subsequent efforts by Naidu came a cropper as he shifted camps to support Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Development Alliance government.

Efforts by Mamata Banerjee, KCR, Stalin and Uddhav Thackeray aim at exploring common ground to consolidate the anti-BJP stance some two years ahead of the next general elections. Ironically TMC, DMK, and Shiv Sena were once part of the NDA while TRS maintained a congenial working arrangement with the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party backed the government on crucial decisions like demonetisation, triple talaq and in the elections to the office of President and Vice President.

With his fellow Telugu speaking leader Naidu entering a phase of political hibernation and Andhra Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy restricting his activities to the state, KCR sensed an opportunity.

Having done stints in the Union Cabinet, the Telangana Chief Minister cultivated cross-party contacts both with national and regional leaderships in various states.

On the other hand as an inimitable politician, the TRS Chief read the creeping changes occurring on his home turf. Having decimated the Congress in the new state and marginalising the TDP, he sensed the opposition space was being increasingly occupied by the BJP. Over the past few years, the BJP emerged stronger and results of two assembly by-polls Dubuk and Huzurabad during2020 and 2021 and municipal polls in the capital city reflect the extent to which the Lotus is blooming.

Striking a strident note, the Chief Minister became conspicuous by his absence at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar found himself behind bars for allegedly flouting COVID protocols.

At the same time, KCR is keeping the Congress at bay by keeping it in good humour. He spoke in support of Rahul Gandhi on his recent comment on surgical strikes and joined the issue with Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma for attacking Rahul Gandhi for raising it.

What is the Telangana Chief Minister seeking to convey? Is it just carving out a role at the national level? Can he replicate the efforts made earlier by two prominent Telugu politicians, N T Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu? Or are these deft moves triggered by the altering landscape at home and the imperative of denying space to the BJP to grow and keeping the Congress away? Perhaps, all these factors are working in parts in KCR’s calculations.

— KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. The views expressed are personal.