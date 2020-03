A day after quitting the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

The former Congress MP will join the BJP at 12.30 pm at the BJP headquarters in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda.

On Tuesday, Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

meeting, he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party amid an ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.