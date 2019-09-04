#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia: The leader who has put Congress on notice in Madhya Pradesh

Updated : September 04, 2019 10:04 AM IST

But the question remains, if snubbed by 10 Janpath, would Scindia make his way to 6 Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg?
Sources say that out of Congress' 114 MLAs in MP, 25 are Scindia loyalists, and at least 15 of them will leave the party if he resigns.
Reports of Jyotiraditya Scindia having met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi recently are already doing the rounds.
Jyotiraditya Scindia: The leader who has put Congress on notice in Madhya Pradesh
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

Amid growing macro concerns, government spending in key sectors gathers pace; roads sector leads

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV