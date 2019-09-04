Jyotiraditya Scindia: The leader who has put Congress on notice in Madhya Pradesh
Updated : September 04, 2019 10:04 AM IST
But the question remains, if snubbed by 10 Janpath, would Scindia make his way to 6 Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg?
Sources say that out of Congress' 114 MLAs in MP, 25 are Scindia loyalists, and at least 15 of them will leave the party if he resigns.
Reports of Jyotiraditya Scindia having met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi recently are already doing the rounds.
