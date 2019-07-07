Politics
Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as general secretary of Congress
Updated : July 07, 2019 05:09 PM IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia has resigned as general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC).
Scindia’s resignation comes on the same day that Milind Deora left his post as the president of Mumbai Congress.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more