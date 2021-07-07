Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pritam Munde, Pashupati Nath Paras, others meet PM Modi ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening, several leaders - who are probable candidates for a ministerial berth - were seen at Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

Some of these leaders include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Pritam Munde among others were seen at the Prime Minister's residence. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda were present at the meeting with the probable candidates. Also, junior ministers Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Purshottam Rupala were also at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg looking at a probable elevation in the Modi Cabinet

Here is the list of leaders who met the Prime Minister

Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP

Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP

Bhupender Yadav, BJP

Anurag Thakur, BJP

Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP

Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal

Ajay Bhatt, BJP

Shobha Karandjale, BJP

Sunita Duggal, BJP

Pritam Munde, BJP

Santanu Thakur, BJP

Narayan Rane, BJP

Kapil Patil, BJP

Pashupati Nath Paras, LJP

RCP Singh, JDU

G Krishan Reddy, BJP

Purshottam Rupala, BJP

According to a report by CNN-News18, eight ministers are likely from ST community, 12 from SC community and 27 from OBC. The Cabinet expansion comes ahead of the Assembly polls in five scheduled for early next year -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

The report said the average age of the new Cabinet will be 58 years and 14 ministers will be below 50 years of age including 6 Cabinet ministers. In terms of experience, 46 ministers with experience of being Central ministers and 23 who have been MPs for three or more terms.

PM Modi had conducted a review of the performance of various ministers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Some ministers are expected to lose their posts due to poor performance while others may be promoted, sources said.