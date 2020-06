BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital, India Today reported on Tuesday.

They were admitted on Monday to Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, after the two complained of throat irritation and fever.

"Not so good news:

@JM_Scindia

and his mother have tested positive for corona, The former Cong turned BJP leader from MP has been admitted to hospital.. Wish him a speedy recovery!" tweeted

Scindia, former Congress MP from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh, quit the party and joined BJP last March. Scindia, who was once Minister of State with independent charge for Power, is the BJP candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh.