Jyotiraditya Scindia betrayed people's trust, ideology: Ashok Gehlot

Updated : March 10, 2020 03:27 PM IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot landed in Delhi on Monday night to make last-minute efforts to save the Madhya Pradesh government of the Congress.
Hitting out at Scindia soon after he resigned from the Congress, Gehlot said joining hands with the BJP at the time of national crisis spoke volumes about his self-indulgent political ambitions.
Scindia resigned from the Congress amid speculations that he might join hands with the BJP to topple the Kamal Nath government.
