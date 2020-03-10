Jyotiraditya Scindia betrayed people's trust, ideology: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused Jyotiraditya Scindia of betraying the trust of people and ideology, saying people like him cannot thrive without power and the sooner they leave the better it is.

Hitting out at Scindia soon after he resigned from the Congress, Gehlot said joining hands with the BJP at the time of national crisis spoke volumes about his self-indulgent political ambitions.

"Mr Scindia has betrayed the trust of people as well as the ideology. Such people prove that they can't thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better," he said on Twitter.

"Joining hands with the BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leader's self-indulgent political ambitions, especially when the BJP is ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the judiciary," he said.

Gehlot landed in Delhi on Monday night to make last-minute efforts to save the Madhya Pradesh government of the Congress.

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government is virtually tottering on the brink of collapse with 19 MLAs, most of them loyal to expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, sending their resignation letters to Raj Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

In Delhi, Scindia resigned from the Congress amid speculations that he might join hands with the BJP to topple the Kamal Nath government.

Scindia was subsequently expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi.

Quit Congress as I was neglected: MLA Bisahulal Singh

Tribal leader Bisahulal Singh, one of the 19 MLAs of the Congress who have sent their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, on Tuesday said he was feeling neglected in the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters, the senior-most legislator in the party said he was not under any pressure to quit.

"I have resigned from the Congress party because despite being senior-most MLA, I was feeling neglected. I have not resigned from the party under any pressure," he told reporters flanked by senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yashodhara Raje Scindia, aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia.