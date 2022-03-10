Jwalapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jwalapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jwalapur is an assembly constituency in the Haridwar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Jwalapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Jwalapur was won by Suresh Rathor of the BJP. He defeated INC's SP Singh Engineer.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Chander Shakhar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Suresh Rathor garnered 29,513 votes, securing 33.97 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4,788 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.51 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jwalapur constituency stands at 1,16,836 with 62,292 male voters and 54,531 female voters.