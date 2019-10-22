Justin Trudeau's Liberals projected to form Canadian minority government
Updated : October 22, 2019 08:18 AM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ruling Liberals will form a minority government, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected on Monday after polls closed across the country.
A minority government in the 338-seat House of Commons would leave Trudeau in a weakened position and needing the support of left-leaning opposition parties to push through key pieces of legislation.
Ahead of the vote, polls showed a neck-and-neck race across the country as Trudeau, who took power as a charismatic figure promising "sunny ways," battled Conservative leader Andrew Scheer for the chance to form the next government.
