Jumped out of car, took lift from truck & walked 4 kms: How a Shiv Sena MLA proved his loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray

It’s the perfect script for a Bollywood potboiler with all the right elements — action, desire to prove loyalty, and then victory. But here’s the twist — this is no flick but the latest in the Maharashtra political drama where an MLA risked it all to pledge his allegiance.

Exclusive details accessed by CNN-News18 reveal how a Sena MLA, who prefers anonymity, fled Gujarat where rebel leader Eknath Shinde was camping with his loyalists and returned to Maharashtra to sound off the threat to the MVA government.

The MLA was part of a group of six MLAs who were being taken to Gujarat on the pretext that Shinde wanted them to meet someone. However, as their cars crossed Vasai Virar and went ahead of the Gujarat border, the MLAs grew suspicious.

As the car neared a checkpoint, one of the MLAs jumped out and took a lift from a two-wheeler rider. He then walked back four kilometres towards Maharashtra, hitched a ride on a truck to reach Dahisar in the early hours, and rushed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence after returning to Mumbai.

The MLA then narrated his ordeal and informed the chief minister about the others.

Maharashtra is grappling with a political crisis brought upon by veteran Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s rebellion. Shinde, who is said to be upset with being sidelined in the party, left for Surat with 11 MLAs a day after the MLC polls and now reportedly has the support of about 40 MLAs.

The chief minister, meanwhile, is confident of winning the number game and is sure of more MLAs returning from Assam where they are camped now. Though Thackeray knows Shinde is unlikely to return, his message for the allies is clear that they must take care of their own flock while he gets his house in order.