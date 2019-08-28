Legal
INX Media case: Judge who denied bail to P Chidambaram appointed chairperson of money laundering tribunal
Updated : August 28, 2019 05:30 PM IST
Gaur passed his last order on August 20, dismissing Chidambaram’s plea for interim protection from arrest in the INX Media case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
When passing the order that paved the way for Chidambaram’s arrest, Gaur had labelled the senior Congress leader as the “kingpin” in the money laundering case.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more