JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan, sent to judicial custody

One of the most wanted terrorist by India, the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attack and several cases of terror crime in the country and Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested in Pakistan by the counter-terrorism unit on Wednesday, Geo TV reported.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Saeed while he was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala. The CTD officials are expected to hold a news conference later in the day regarding the arrest.

Sources in Islamabad confirmed that Saeed co-founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, another banned terror outfit, who was to appear in an anti-terror court in Pakistan relating to a case of terror funding, was arrested earlier in the day.