Aviation
JRD Tata's 115th Birth Anniversary: Aero-modelling show to kick-off in Jamshedpur today
Updated : July 29, 2019 09:26 AM IST
Tata, known as the father of Indian civil aviation, was the first Indian to obtain the first pilot license issued in India. He also founded India's first commercial airline, Tata Airlines in 1932, which later became the national airline, Air India in 1946.
The celebrations, as a tribute to JRD Tata's passion for flying, will commence at the airport from 10 am onwards which will also include paying of homage to the industrialist at the Jamshedpur-based airport.
