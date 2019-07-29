JRD Tata's 115th Birth Anniversary: Aero-modelling show to kick-off in Jamshedpur today

Tata Steel's aviation department will be holding an aero-modelling show and static display of aircraft at the Sonari Airport in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, today to mark the 115th birth anniversary of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhai (JRD) Tata, according to Avenue Mail.

Tata, known as the father of Indian civil aviation, was the first Indian to obtain the pilot license issued in India. He also founded India's first commercial airline, Tata Airlines in 1932, which later became the national airline, Air India in 1946.

The celebrations, as a tribute to JRD Tata's passion for flying, will commence at the airport from 10 am onwards which will also include paying of homage to the industrialist at the Jamshedpur-based airport.



An inter-school archery tournament will be inaugurated at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.



An inter-school JRD quiz will be held at Michael John Auditorium.



Various tree plantation drives to be held throughout the day at Dhatkidih – JH Tarapore School, Jubilee Park – Near Rose Garden and CRM Bara Complex in Jamshedpur.



Tata was the longest-serving chairman of one of the top conglomerates in the country, Tata Group, and had also made unique contributions to the field of sciences and art.

Tata was the trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust which established Asia's first cancer hospital, the Tata Memorial Centre for Cancer, Research and Treatment. He also founded Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, and the National Center for Performing Arts.