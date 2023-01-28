He was moved to the nearby KC Hospital in Kuppam, before being stabilised and taken to the PES Medical College in Bengaluru. The heart attack was reportedly caused by a blockage of arteries around his heart, with 90 percent of his left valve being blocked.

Actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapsed at a rally on Friday following a heart attack. The 39-year-old is part of a political rally in Chittoor. Ratna was rushed to a hospital where he received medical aid. His uncle and Tollywood star Balakrishna said that his vitals were normal.

“All his parameters read okay, they have given first aid and taken care of him as well as they can. There is nothing to worry about. The doctors have also suggested us to take him to Bengaluru. He had a heart attack and his valves are blocked,” Balakrishna told the Times of India.

Ratna was part of the Telugu Desam Party’s Yuvagalam’ Padayatra. The rally was led by ex-chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, who is Ratna’s cousin. At the roadshow, Ratna suffered a heart attack. Ratna and Lokesh had attended a puja at the Lakshmipuram Sri Varadaraja Swamy Temple before heading to a mosque to offer prayers. While exiting the mosque, Ratna collapsed.

He was moved to the nearby KC Hospital in Kuppam, before being stabilised and taken to the PES Medical College in Bengaluru. The heart attack was reportedly caused by a blockage of arteries around his heart, with 90 percent of his left valve being blocked. He underwent an angiogram and had a stent put in his heart valve, reported Times of India.

His cousin, actor and leader of the Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan wished him a speedy recovery. Jr NTR, another cousin of Ratna, reportedly also made inquiries about Ratna’s health and condition.

The actor made his debut in the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu and worked in movies like Taarak, Bhadri Ramudu, and Manamantha. He will be next seen in Thugs of Malgudi.