JP Nadda to embark on two day visit to poll-bound Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda on Sunday night will embark on his two-day visit to poll bound Karnataka and participate in various activities and events, aimed at preparing and strengthening the party for Assembly elections likely by April or May.

Karnataka BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar in a statement said, Nadda, who will arrive in Mangaluru tonight, will be visiting parts of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts during the next two days. He will address a public gathering in Udupi and Belur.

After arriving in Managluru, Nadda will stay in the city to attend a programme. He will take part in booth level convention in Udupi on February 20 morning, and later by afternoon will attend a public meeting in Byndoor.

BJP chief on Monday will in Koppa in Chikkamagaluru district to take part in Arecanut growers convention, and thereafter will participate in a public representatives meeting at Sringeri.

On February 21, Nadda, who will take part in a meeting with "intellectuals" in Chikkamagaluru, will attend a public meeting at Beluru in Hassan district in the afternoon. Kumar said, on the February 21 evening, Nadda will attend a booth level convention in Hassan, following which he will fly to Delhi via Bengaluru.

BJP is considered to be strong in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, however the Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district, which Nadda is visiting, is currently represented by Congress.

Hassan, the other district which the BJP national president will be travelling to, is a JD(S) bastion and the home turf of its patriarch and former Prime Minster H D Deve Gowda.

Six of the seven assembly segments in the district is represented by the JD(S). However, BJP had made inroads by winning the Hassan seat in 2018 assembly polls.

During the visit, Nadda will also visit the Sringeri Mutt. One of the holiest and most important Hindu pilgrim centres, Sringeri was one of the four Peethas (centres) established by Adi Shankaracharya. The BJP chief's visit comes at a time when Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for belonging to the Brahmin community which had split the Sringeri Mutt.