JP Nadda likely to become new BJP boss on January 20
Updated : January 14, 2020 12:22 PM IST
Jagat Prakash Nadda, working president of the BJP, is likely to be elevated as the party chief, replacing Amit Shah, on January 20.
JP Nadda is likely to be elected unopposed as PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are backing him.
The nomination papers for the post of BJP president is slated to be filed on or by January 19.
