Joe Biden's approval rating drops to lowest after US’ exit from Afghanistan: Survey

In the wake of America's hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban's swift victory over the US-trained Afghan forces, the approval rating of President Joe Biden has slipped six points to 43 percent, according to a new Marist National Poll with NPR and PBS Newshour.

This is the lowest rating since Biden assumed office in January.

According to the survey, a majority of Americans disapproved of the way Biden handles foreign policy and a massive 71 percent of the poll respondents termed the country's role in Afghanistan a "failure".

As much as 66 percent of the Democrats also think of the US role in Afghanistan as a failure, suggesting a major dissent among Biden's own party colleagues.

The poll reveals that 37 percent of Americans agree to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. However, 38 percent of the populace feels that some troops should have been left behind. Meanwhile, 10 percent Americans think no troops should have been withdrawn and about 5 percent Americans even advocate sending more troops to Afghanistan.

When asked which president they blame for the Afghanistan failure, 36 percent Americans blamed George W Bush, who sent troops to Afghanistan in the first place.

After Bush, Joe Biden was accused of mishandling Afghanistan by 21 percent of Americans. Biden was followed by Barack Obama, who was blamed for the crisis by 15 percent of Americans.

Former US President Donald J Trump, who negotiated the exit deal with the Taliban without the then-Afghan government at the table, was held responsible by 12 percent of the poll respondents.