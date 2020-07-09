  • SENSEX
Joe Biden proposes $700 billion-plus ‘Buy American’ campaign

Updated : July 09, 2020 04:12 PM IST

An outline released by Biden’s campaign also touts his long-standing promises to strengthen workers’ collective bargaining rights and repeal Republican-backed tax breaks for US corporations that move jobs overseas.
Biden wants to capitalize on his union ties and deliver on oft-made claims he can win back working-class voters who fueled Trump’s upset win four years ago
Joe Biden proposes $700 billion-plus ‘Buy American’ campaign

