US President-elect Joe Biden has made his selection for the key health team on Monday as he prepares to take office in January 2021 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Biden has nominated Xavier Becerra as the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), placing the former Congressman in a critical role for battling the pandemic.

Indian-American, Dr Vivek Murthy has returned as the US Surgeon General — a position he held from 2014 to 2017. He has been the top health adviser to Biden since his presidential campaign began. He also served as the co-chair of the COVID-19 advisory board during his transition.

Biden has handed over the reins of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to Dr Rochelle Walensky by appointing her as the Director of the US CDC. She is currently the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith, a physician and the associate professor at medicine and epidemiology at the Yale School of Medicine, will chair the COVID-19 Equity Task Force. She was one of the three co-chairs of the COVID-19 advisory board.

Dr Anthony Fauci has been appointed as the Chief Medical Adviser to the President on COVID-19. He was on Trump's coronavirus task force as well but had a difficult relationship with the outgoing President. Currently, he is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The transition co-chair and the former Obama administration official, Jeff Zients has been tapped as the coordinator of the COVID-19 Response Team and Counselor to the President.