  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Joe Biden Inauguration: Time, schedule of events, how and where to watch

Updated : January 20, 2021 12:13 PM IST

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 20, 2021, Wednesday on the west front of the US Capitol.
Biden is expected to give a forward-looking speech to the nation built around the theme of unity, post his swearing-in.
The ceremony will also be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow, and you can always ask Alexa to "play the Presidential Inauguration."
Joe Biden Inauguration: Time, schedule of events, how and where to watch

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end

Maruti Suzuki's roadmap: Upgraded Swift to be launched in Q4; all-new Celerio in Q1FY22

Maruti Suzuki's roadmap: Upgraded Swift to be launched in Q4; all-new Celerio in Q1FY22

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement