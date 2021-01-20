Joe Biden Inauguration: Time, schedule of events, how and where to watch

Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America on January 21, with Kamala Harris as his Vice President.

The run-up to the historic event—Biden being the oldest President and Harris being the first woman, black vice-president—was overshadowed by an unprecedented turn of events when Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol.

The President-elect arrived in DC on Tuesday to participate in the national COVID-19 memorial service at Lincoln Memorial. Some 25,000 National Guard troops are deployed in the capital, a high-alert area. All the national agencies are expecting the worse in light of the recent Trump impeachment. FBI is vetting troops to guard against the threats posed from within the ranks.

The DC Mayor has urged people to stay at home, and Airbnb has cancelled all bookings to discourage travel. Those wanting to be a part of the ceremonies can do so virtually.

Here is all you need to know about the ceremony.

How to watch the inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 20, 2021, Wednesday on the west front of the US Capitol.

The inauguration will air on all major US channels, along with major social media platform. You can also visit Biden Inaugural Committee's website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and Twitter.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow, and you can always ask Alexa to "play the Presidential Inauguration."

When does the inauguration begin?

The ceremonies will kickstart at 10 pm IST on Wednesday with the US national anthem.

Before Noon ET, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will swear-in 49th Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. Harris will write history as she becomes the first Black woman Vice-President of the United States.

Following this, around Noon ET, Chief Justice John Roberts will swear-in President-elect Joe Biden. Biden will take oath on his 127-year old family Bible held by his wife, Dr Jill Biden.

Events of the inauguration day

The day of US national importance will begin with Lady Gaga singing the national anthem at 8:30 pm today. Other artists like Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, Jom Bon Jovi, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and others will also perform during the day.

Biden is expected to give a forward-looking speech to the nation built around the theme of unity, post his swearing-in.

The newly sworn-in President will then participate in a Pass in Review with the military on the East Front of the Capitol. An event that symbolizes a peaceful transfer of power to the new Commander-in-Chief.

Following the ceremony, Biden will be accompanying his spouse, Harris and her spouse, and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and their spouses to the wreath-laying ceremony. Together, the crew will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

In a parade hosted by Tony Goldwyn, the new President will be escorted from the 15th Street in Washington to the White House with a traditional march. The parade will be telecasted virtually.

What's unusual?

Traditionally, the outgoing President attends the inauguration to symbolize a peaceful transfer of power, but there have been exceptions in the past. But Donald Trump, who insists elections were stolen from him, refuses to be there. However, Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend.