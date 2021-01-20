Politics Joe Biden Inauguration: Time, schedule of events, how and where to watch Updated : January 20, 2021 12:13 PM IST The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for January 20, 2021, Wednesday on the west front of the US Capitol. Biden is expected to give a forward-looking speech to the nation built around the theme of unity, post his swearing-in. The ceremony will also be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow, and you can always ask Alexa to "play the Presidential Inauguration." Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply