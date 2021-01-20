Joe Biden inauguration LIVE Updates: Donald Trump leaves White House for final time as president; Biden set to take oath

Joe Biden inauguration Live Updates: Joe Biden -- from being one of the youngest senators to oldest US president

Joe Biden, known as a peoples' person, a reformer, an unifier and a healer, rose remarkably from humble beginnings to become the oldest American president in US history on Wednesday, reaching the pinnacle of his political career spanning nearly five decades. The 78-year-old six-term Democratic senator, who triumphed over Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election, ran twice unsuccessfully for president - in 1988 and 2008. The presidential dreams that the veteran leader from Delaware had harboured since childhood seemed all but over for a third time until he won South Carolina's Democratic Party primary on February 29 last year, forcing most rivals out of the race and making one of the most dramatic comebacks in American political history. Biden, who has spent five decades in Washington and served two terms in the White House as former president Barack Obama's vice president, capitalised on that experience to portray himself as a tested leader and a better alternative to Trump.