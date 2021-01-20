  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 34 minutes ago
auto refresh

Joe Biden inauguration LIVE Updates: Donald Trump leaves White House for final time as president; Biden set to take oath

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 20, 2021 08:03 PM IST

event highlights

Joe Biden inauguration LIVE Updates: Joe Biden (78) will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, as former president Donald Trump has left the White House for Florida to begin life as a private citizen. Before heading to Washington, Biden gave an emotional speech in Delaware, his home state, and paid tributes to his late son Beau.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement