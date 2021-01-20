Joe Biden inauguration LIVE Updates: Donald Trump leaves White House for final time as president; Biden set to take oath

Joe Biden inauguration Live Updates: Donald Trump leaves White House as Joe Biden set to take oath
Joe Biden is set to take oath as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, as former president Donald Trump has left the White House for Florida to begin life as a private citizen. Before heading to Washington, Biden gave an emotional speech in Delaware, his home state, and paid tributes to his late son Beau. He said, "When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart." Heavy security has been deployed in Washington, with 20,000 US National Guard present to support law enforcement, following riots at Capitol Hill.
Joe Biden inauguration Live Updates: Trump gives a skip to Biden's inauguration ceremony
Donald Trump on Wednesday skipped his successor Joe Biden's inauguration and exited the White House for the last time as the US president to board a flight to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which will be his permanent home after he failed to win his re-election bid. Trump, 74, has already announced that he will not attend the inauguration of Biden as President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President, becoming the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869. He left the White House on the Marine One presidential helicopter along with his wife Melania. "It was an honour of a lifetime," he said before departing the White House.
Joe Biden inauguration Live Updates: Biden to take oath as oldest President; Kamala Harris will becoe 1st black woman Vice-President
Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America on January 21, with Kamala Harris as his Vice President. The run-up to the historic event—Biden being the oldest President and Harris being the first woman, black vice-president—was overshadowed by an unprecedented turn of events when Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol. The President-elect arrived in DC on Tuesday to participate in the national COVID-19 memorial service at Lincoln Memorial.
Joe Biden inauguration Live Updates: I will be watching, listening, says Donald Trump as he bids adieu
Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his family, friends and staff for their support during his tenure and wished luck and success to Joe Biden administration. “I will always fight for you. I will be watching, listening. The future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and success. I think they have the foundation to do something really spectacular,” he said. Donald Trump left the White House with a tainted legacy never seen before in American political history.
Joe Biden inauguration Live Updates: Joe Biden -- from being one of the youngest senators to oldest US president
Joe Biden, known as a peoples' person, a reformer, an unifier and a healer, rose remarkably from humble beginnings to become the oldest American president in US history on Wednesday, reaching the pinnacle of his political career spanning nearly five decades. The 78-year-old six-term Democratic senator, who triumphed over Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election, ran twice unsuccessfully for president - in 1988 and 2008. The presidential dreams that the veteran leader from Delaware had harboured since childhood seemed all but over for a third time until he won South Carolina's Democratic Party primary on February 29 last year, forcing most rivals out of the race and making one of the most dramatic comebacks in American political history. Biden, who has spent five decades in Washington and served two terms in the White House as former president Barack Obama's vice president, capitalised on that experience to portray himself as a tested leader and a better alternative to Trump.