Joe Biden has another big primary night, wins 4 more states

Updated : March 11, 2020 04:18 PM IST

Former vice president Joe Biden's victory in Michigan, as well as in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, dealt a serious blow to Sanders and substantially widened Biden’s path to the nomination.
The six-state contest on Tuesday marked the first time voters weighed in on the primary since it effectively narrowed to a two-person race between Sanders and Biden.
Bernie Sanders has vowed not to drop out regardless of Tuesday’s results and frequently railed against the “Democratic establishment” that he says has aligned against him.
