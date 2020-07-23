Politics Joe Biden calls Trump the country's 'first' racist president Updated : July 23, 2020 07:17 AM IST Biden also suggested that Trump is using race “as a wedge” to distract from his mishandling of the pandemic. “I’ve done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln," the President Trump said. “Nobody has even been close.” Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply