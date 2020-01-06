JNU Violence: Union minister Javadekar targets FT for 'identifying' masked mob as nationalist
Updated : January 06, 2020 01:48 PM IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took potshots on The Financial Times in a series of tweets, questioning the British newspaper's reporting of India.
Javadekar had earlier blamed the opposition Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties for the violence in JNU.
The minister has also demanded an inquiry on who were creating hurdles in semester exam registration at JNU by lockdown of the server room.
