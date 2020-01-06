JNU violence latest updates: Union HM Amit Shah calls Delhi L-G, Delhi Police files FIR

Violence broke out at New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. At least 18 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Students from the Aligarh Muslim University, Kolkata’s Jadavpur University and Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India held protests against JNU violence. Students in Hyderabad held a demonstration.

Here are the latest updates and developments on the JNU violence:

Normalcy returns to JNU after violence

A day after violence broke out on the campus, the situation at the Jawaharlal Nehru University has returned to normalcy, with students going back to the hostels.

Saket Moon, vice president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said the students were now calm and composed. He said Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, has also returned to the campus.

"The situation at the campus is returning to normalcy. The students are now calm and composed. We will decide on the plan of action soon. As far as I know, Aishe has been discharged and has come back to the campus, she has been asked by the doctors to take rest," Moon said.

He informed that a meeting with the Ministry of Human Resource Development officials was to take place, "but there was no update on the same".

The students have started coming back to the hostels.

Violence in JNU campus reminds of Nazi rule: Congress

The Congress on Monday accused the government of harbouring enmity with youth of the country and said violence in the JNU campus reminded it of the Nazi rule.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the JNU administration of being complicit in the violent attack on Sunday night.

It also alleged that the Delhi Police remained a mute spectator when students were being attacked by armed miscreants.

"Why are you harbouring enmity with youth of country. The more you suppress voice of the youth, more emboldened it will become," Surjewala told reporters.

"Violence in JNU reminds us of Nazi rule 90 years ago," he added.



Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: We condemn the violence in JNU. This needs to be investigated. Congress, Communists, AAP and some elements want to create environment of violence in universities across the country. #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/jfh4wtDkh6

— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Delhi Police files FIR on JNU violence

The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the violence that broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

A case of arson and assault has been filed against the unknown miscreants. The case will be transferred to the Crime Branch later in the day, police sources said.

"We have registered a case against various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The case is filed on the basis of a complaint from the police officials," said a senior officer, adding that the case was being probed by the Vasant Kunj police station.

The police has also received a complaint from the Left-associated and the ABVP students.

"We are verifying the details provided by these students," the officer added.

On Sunday night, the police detained four outsiders from the North gate of the varsity, when they were trying to flee the campus.

"They are being interrogated and their credentials are being checked," the official said.

Union HM Amit Shah calls Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, speaks on JNU violence

Home Minister Amit Shah has called Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) & hold talks, according to news agency ANI.

Protests in Mumbai, Pune against JNU violence

Shaken by the attacks in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi late on Sunday, hundreds of people staged protests in Mumbai and Pune on Monday condemning the manner in which students and teachers were targeted.

The impromptu protests started from midnight and continued till morning at the Gateway of India, near the IIT-Bombay campus in Powai in Mumbai. And in Pune, protests occured in the FTII Campus.

Many carried the Tricolour, candles, handwritten banners and posters expressing solidarity with the JNU students and raised slogans demanding action against those involved in the attack.

Several political leaders from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi slammed the violence against the JNU students-teachers and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators, here on Monday.

Terming it as "a planned attack", Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said the students and professors were subjected to a cowardly attack.

"I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence. Use of violent means to suppress democratic values and thought will never succeed," Pawar said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh: Left students are defaming JNU

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on JNU Violence: Left students are defaming Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), they have turned the University into a centre of hooliganism.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal raises questions on JNU violence

Kapil Sibal,Congress on JNU Violence: How were masked people allowed to enter the campus? What did the Vice Chancellor do? Why was Police standing outside? What was the Home Minister doing? All these questions are unanswered. This is a clear conspiracy,investigation needed.

Uttar Pradesh on high alert after JNU attack

Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital witnessed a night of unprecedented violence.

Protests were already taking place in the state over the killing of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani and also the attack on Nankana Saheb Gurudwara in Pakistan. Resentment over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is also yet to die down completely.

Top officials have already asked district police chiefs to remain alert and closely monitor activities on campuses of educational institutions in the state.

Most of the universities and institutions, barring the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) which has been indefinitely shut, were scheduled to open on Monday.

These are the institutions that witnessed protests against the police action on the students of the Jamia Milia University in Delhi last month.

AMU has particularly been in the eye of storm after the students' protest in support of Jamia students.

Student trouble was also continuing in the Allahabad University where Vice Chancellor Professor Ratan Lal Hangloo was forced to resign four days ago. The proctor and PRO of the university also resigned from their posts.

Nazi-style attack on students, teachers on JNU campus, says Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: The onslaught on students is the result of intolerance. The Nazi-style attack on students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University are carried out by those who want to create unrest and violence in the country.

Violence in JNU highly condemnable, shameful, says BSP chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday condemned the acts of violence against students and teachers of JNU in Delhi and said that judicial inquiry of the incident can be done to ascertain facts about the incident.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Mayawati wrote, "Violence with students and teachers in JNU is highly condemnable and shameful. The central government should take this incident very seriously. Also, it will be better if there is a judicial inquiry into this incident."

Priyanka Gandhi meets injured JNU students, condemns violence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured JNU students at AIIMS on Sunday and alleged that it was "deeply sickening" about the government that allowed violence inflicted on students.

She alleged that "goons" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were rampaging through universities' campuses and spreading fear among the students.

The Congress leader accused the BJP leaders of "pretending" before the media that it was not their "goons who unleashed violence" at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the wounded students at AIIMS told her that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons, with many students having broken limbs and head injuries.

The Congress leader also alleged that a student told her that the police kicked him on the head several times.

"There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Protests in Aligarh Muslim University after JNU violence

Days after unrest in the campus over the contentious citizenship law, protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) late on Sunday night against violence at the JNU.

A spokesperson of protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were attacked by masked men armed with sticks.

In a statement, the AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) condemned the violence.

AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance of the "unprecedented situation arising from Sunday's assault on JNU students and teachers".

JNU statement: Students protesting against semester registration process moved aggressively, leading to clash