JNU violence: Delhi Police says secured campus after written request from administration
Updated : January 07, 2020 02:46 PM IST
JNU students have claimed that the police did not act promptly in stopping the attacks
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the DCP of South West Delhi, Devendra Arya, has given the police’s version of what happened
