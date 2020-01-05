Politics
JNU Violence: Amit Shah orders police action as two other Union ministers condemn attack on students
Updated : January 05, 2020 10:53 PM IST
Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action, the Home Ministry tweeted.
Amt Shah's colleagues, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, an alumnus of JNU, and foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar, condemned the attack by a mob of masked outsiders on JNU students and faculty.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more