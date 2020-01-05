JNU Violence: Amit Shah orders police action as two other Union ministers condemn attack on students

Union home minister Amit Shah has asked the Delhi police to take action against the perpetrators of the attacks on students and faculty of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi as two of his colleagues condemned the violence.

"Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible," the Home Ministry tweeted.

Shah's colleagues, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, an alumnus of JNU, and foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar condemned the attack by a mob of masked outsiders, brandishing lathis, from the nearby Munirka area.

"Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students," Sitharaman tweeted.

Jaishankar tweeted that he had seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. "Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," he said.