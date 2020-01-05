#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

JNU Violence: Amit Shah orders police action as two other Union ministers condemn attack on students

Updated : January 05, 2020 10:53 PM IST

Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action, the Home Ministry tweeted.
Amt Shah's colleagues, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, an alumnus of JNU, and foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar, condemned the attack by a mob of masked outsiders on JNU students and faculty.
JNU Violence: Amit Shah orders police action as two other Union ministers condemn attack on students
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV