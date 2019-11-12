#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
JNU students protesting over steep fee hike clash with police; minister stuck in campus for over 6 hours

Updated : November 12, 2019 08:12 AM IST

The students are demanding withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, in which service charges of Rs 1,700 were introduced and the one-time mess security fee, which is refundable, has been hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.
The protests started in the morning and escalated as the day progressed with crowds of angry students, with banners saying 'roll back fee hike', trying to push through a wall of anti-riot police personnel to reach the venue.
The JNUSU office-bearers later met the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' who assured them that their demands would be looked into. They, however, were not able to meet the VC and raised slogans "we want VC".
