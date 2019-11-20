JNU Protests: Why the students are up in arms and what the varsity is doing about it

JNU administration's hostel draft manual, which proposed a hike in hostel fee along with other changes like hostel curfew timings, dress code for the mess, has become a subject of yet another controversy for the university.

In attempts to oppose the administration's "anti-student" policy, hundreds of JNU students have been protesting for weeks, bringing the city to halt by raising anti-government and anti-administration slogans and even clashing with the police, forcing the authorities to deploy police and paramilitary personnel at several areas.

Police actions have allegedly left many agitating JNU students injured, leading to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Union (JNUTA) demanding resignation of Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

JNU, on the other hand, has approached the Delhi High Court against the students who are protesting against the fee hike, alleging "gross violation" of the previous high court order, which banned protests within 100 metres of the institution’s administrative block.

The trigger

The revised fee structure is set to make JNU the most expensive central university. In fact, it will be more expensive than even Delhi University, which has an annual fee of Rs 40,000- Rs 55,000, including food and accommodation.

The fee hike proposed by the administration, which will be effective from the next academic year, will nearly double the annual fee for the students living in hostels to Rs 55,000-61,000 from Rs 27,600-32,000 currently.

The new fee structure comes with a mufti-fold hike in room rent, taking it to Rs 300/600 per month from Rs 10/20 per month. Additionally, a new service charge of Rs 1,700 per month will be levied, taking the monthly hostel fee up to Rs 2,000-2,300. Establishment (Rs 2,200 per annum), mess (Rs 3,000 per month), annual fees (Rs 300) and other charges, however, will see no changes.

A comparison of fees

Source: Data compiled by The Print (The figures mentioned are averages based on the annual mess spending and hostel fee.)

How the protests escalated