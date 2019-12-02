JNU invokes rulebook on academic requirements for students ahead of exams
Updated : December 02, 2019 07:56 AM IST
The JNU administration will conduct examinations on December 12, undeterred by the academic boycott called by the JNUSU.
The JNU Registrar has asked the faculty to conduct their lectures ensure that students fulfil the requirements to write the end semester exams on December 12.
All deans, chairpersons and faculty members have been asked to share information to the students and apprise them of the academic rules of the University so that their academic interests can be protected.
