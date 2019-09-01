Politics
JNU asks Romila Thapar to submit CV for evaluation
Updated : September 01, 2019 05:35 PM IST
Renowned historian Romila Thapar has been asked by Jawaharlal Nehru University to submit her curriculum vitae so that a decision could be made about the continuation of her professor emerita role at the university,
JNU registrar Pramod Nayar asked Thapar to submit her in a letter last month so a “committee appointed by the university could evaluate” her credentials.
Interestingly, Thapar’s CV is available on the JNU website.
