Politics

JNU asks Romila Thapar to submit CV for evaluation

Updated : September 01, 2019 05:35 PM IST

Renowned historian Romila Thapar has been asked by Jawaharlal Nehru University to submit her curriculum vitae so that a decision could be made about the continuation of her professor emerita role at the university,

JNU registrar Pramod Nayar asked Thapar to submit her in a letter last month so a “committee appointed by the university could evaluate” her credentials.