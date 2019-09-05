JNU asking Romila Thapar's CV is 'beyond belief', says former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger
Updated : September 05, 2019 11:29 AM IST
The JNU administration has sought the curriculum vitae (CV) of renowned historian Romila Thapar to review her status as professor emerita.
The authorities have justified the move on the grounds of changes in rules and regulations of the university regarding the continuation of a professor emeritus after turning 75.
