JNU asking Romila Thapar's CV is 'beyond belief', says former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger

The former editor of The Guardian newspaper Alan Rusbridger, expressing his anguish over the Romila Thapar-Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) row, has penned a letter in the Wednesday edition of The Hindu.

"It is beyond belief that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has chosen to question the academic credentials of the distinguished historian, Professor Romila Thapar," Rusbridger, currently the Principal of Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford University, wrote in the letter.

The JNU administration has sought the curriculum vitae (CV) of renowned historian Romila Thapar to review her status as professor emerita. The authorities have justified the move on the grounds of changes in rules and regulations of the university regarding the continuation of a professor emeritus after turning 75.

Thapar, who received the communication on July 12, has said the university is only trying to “dishonour someone who has been critical of the changes that have been introduced by the present administration”.

The move has stirred controversy as a section of the academia feels that this is being done to dishonour the acclaimed historian.

"All her many books and accolades seem of no account to whichever official at JNU who recently wrote to Prof. Thapar asking for her CV so that a committee could evaluate her work and decide whether she should continue as a professor emerita," wrote Rusbridger, who is the author of three children's books and was the co-author of the two-part BBC One drama.

Questioning the JNU's intention over evaluating Thapar's professorship, Rusbridger asked, "Is it really imaginable that JNU would strip her of this honour? Such an action would bring JNU into disrepute among academics the world over."

Thapar is an Honorary Fellow at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford and holds honorary doctorates from the University of Chicago, the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales in Paris, the University of Oxford and the University of Calcutta.

A renowned author, Thapar's works range from Asoka and the Decline of the Mauryas (1961) to The Aryan: Recasting Constructs (2008).

The 87-year-old historian has been steadily critical of the government and has also challenged the interpretation of Indian history.