    J&K: PAGD leaders will attend PM Modi's all-party meeting, says Farooq Abdullah

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Dr Abdullah said that Mehbooba Mufti, Md Tarigami, and he will attend the meeting and present their agenda before the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

    The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will attend the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24, said alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday. The decision was taken at the PAGD meeting at Abdullah's residence in Srinagar today.
    "Mehbooba Mufti, Md Tarigami and I will attend the all-party meeting called by the Prime Minister. We hope to keep our agenda before the Prime Minister and Home Minister," said Dr. Abdullah.
    Also, Muzaffar Shah, a member of the alliance said there can be no compromise on Article 370 and 35A.
    Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had called the alliance of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir as 'Gupkar Gang'. Shah also said it is an "unholy global gathbandhan" against the country's national interest and questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi whether they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed to demand the restoration of Article 370, scrapped last year.
    More details are awaited
