    • 'Jittega Punjab', tweets Navjot Singh Sindhu, says his journey has just begun

    'Jittega Punjab', tweets Navjot Singh Sindhu, says his journey has just begun

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    

    'Jittega Punjab', tweets Navjot Singh Sindhu, says his journey has just begun
    A day after being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that his journey has just begun. He said that he will work along with every member of Congress to fulfill the mission of 'Jittega Punjab'.
    "Will work along every member of Congress family in Punjab to fulfill the mission of #JittegaPunjab as a humble Congress worker to give power of the people back to the people through the Punjab Model and High Command’s 18 Point Agenda ... My journey has just begun!!" Sidhu tweeted.
    He thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for appointing him party's Punjab unit chief.
    He also shared a picture of his father, a Congress leader, and former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. "To share prosperity, privilege and freedom not just among a few but among all, my father a Congress worker left a royal household and joined freedom struggle, was sentenced to death for his patriotic work reprieved by King’s Amnesty became DCC President, MLA, MLC & Advocate General," Sidhu said in a series of tweets.
    The Congress also appointed four working presidents to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the assembly elections. The new working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.
