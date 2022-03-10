0

  Jiribam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jiribam Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jiribam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jiribam Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Jiribam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Jiribam constituency of Manipur including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Jiribam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jiribam Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Jiribam is an assembly constituency in the Jiribam district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.
The Jiribam legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Jiribam was won by Ashab Uddin of the IND.
He defeated INC's Thoudam Debendra Singh.
He defeated INC's Thoudam Debendra Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Thoudam Debendra Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ashab Uddin garnered 8189 votes, securing 35.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1650 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.19 percent.The total number of voters in the Jiribam constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Jiribam constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.
