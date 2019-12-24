#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Jharkhand voters reject 10 turncoats

Updated : December 24, 2019 05:55 PM IST

Ex-BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who joined the AJSU Party after being denied a ticket, lost to BJP candidate Puspa Devi in Chattarpur constituency.
Akeel Ansari, who was close to JMM president Shibu Soren but had joined the AJSU Party after being denied a ticket, lost to Congress candidate Alamgir Alam in Pakur seat.

