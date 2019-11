Jharkhand poll in five phases; result on December 23

The Election Commission on Friday announced five-phase assembly elections in Jharkhand between November 30 and December 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 23.

Making the announcement, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the polls will be held in the Naxalism-affected state on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20.

The assembly polls to the 81-member assembly in the state were held in five phases as well in 2014.