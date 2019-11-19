Jharkhand polls: BJP performance to impact political equation in Bihar

For the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand, the Assembly polls are no less than a challenge, as its performance here will have repercussions on the Bihar political scene. To gird up its performance, the BJP has deployed teams from Bihar as well as the Centre.

After Haryana and Maharashtra election results, the BJP has been facing a tough time from its allies in these states.

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena dug its heels on the '50-50 power sharing' formula and quit the NDA after not getting a deal through with the BJP.

Another BJP ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided to go solo in Jharkhand.

The BJP's performance in Jharkhand is going to have a direct effect upon its equations with its allies in other states as well.

Hence, the Jharkhand polls are being viewed as a test case for the BJP to maintain its equations with its allies in other states, particularly with the Janata Dal-United (JDU) in Bihar.

Political analyst from Jharkhand, Madukar told IANS if the BJP is unable to get the right numbers here, then its allies will give it a tough time. In Bihar, the JD(U) will be at more ease and can put pressure on the BJP.

In Jharkhand, the grouping of smaller parties like the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) can get bigger.

Sources in Jharkhand said that the BJP is adopting a cautious approach, but it may be hit hard by the rebels.

Saryu Rai, who was Food and Supply Minister in Raghubar Das' Cabinet till Sunday, resigned and announced to fight against the Chief Minister.

Another BJP leader who was a minister in Raghubar Das' Cabinet, Baidyanath Ram, also resigned from the party and is fighting polls on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket after being denied party ticket.

Apart from these two rebels, there are some more disenchanted leaders and their workers who could harm the party during the elections.

Political analyst Baijnath Mishr said: " In case the BJP does not get the numbers, its allies will make it difficult for the party. This will affect the BJP's image in the end."

"In case the BJP fails, then JD(U), which has differing views on issues like Article 370, triple talaq, etc. will give a difficult time to the BJP. They may demand the setting up of a coordination committee."

In 2014, the BJP along with smaller parties had a big win in Jharkhand and Raghubar Das could continue as the Chief Minister.