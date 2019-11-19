#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Jharkhand polls: BJP performance to impact political equation in Bihar

Updated : November 19, 2019 01:28 PM IST

If the BJP is not able to get the right numbers in the forthcoming polls, then trouble will start brewing not only within the party but also with its allies including the JD(U) in Bihar.
After Haryana and Maharashtra election results, the BJP has been facing a tough time from its allies in these states.
Another BJP ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided to go solo in Jharkhand.
Jharkhand polls: BJP performance to impact political equation in Bihar
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV