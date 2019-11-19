Jharkhand polls: BJP performance to impact political equation in Bihar
Updated : November 19, 2019 01:28 PM IST
If the BJP is not able to get the right numbers in the forthcoming polls, then trouble will start brewing not only within the party but also with its allies including the JD(U) in Bihar.
After Haryana and Maharashtra election results, the BJP has been facing a tough time from its allies in these states.
Another BJP ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided to go solo in Jharkhand.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more