Jharkhand polls: BJP names 8 more candidates; replaces rebel Saryu Roy with Devendra Singh in Jamshedpur West
Updated : November 21, 2019 08:49 AM IST
In its fifth list for Jharkhand assembly polls, the BJP also named its candidates from seven more seats following a break in its alliance with the AJSU.
BJP replaced rebel party leader Saryu Roy with Devendra Singh in the Jamshedpur West constituency.
Elections are scheduled to be held between November 30 and December 20 in Jharkhand.
