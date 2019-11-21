Politics

Jharkhand polls: BJP names 8 more candidates; replaces rebel Saryu Roy with Devendra Singh in Jamshedpur West

Updated : November 21, 2019 08:49 AM IST

In its fifth list for Jharkhand assembly polls, the BJP also named its candidates from seven more seats following a break in its alliance with the AJSU.

BJP replaced rebel party leader Saryu Roy with Devendra Singh in the Jamshedpur West constituency.