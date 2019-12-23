#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Jharkhand polls: AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto leading by over 6,000 votes in Silli

Updated : December 23, 2019 01:06 PM IST

AJSU President Sudesh Kumar Mahto is leading by over 6,000 votes over JMM's Seema Devi in Silli constituency in Jharkhand poll results.
Mahto has garnered 23,264 votes, with an over 53 percent of votes, as per data available on the Election Commission website.
Mahto's nearest rival Seema Devi managed to secure 17,232 votes.
Jharkhand polls: AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto leading by over 6,000 votes in Silli
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jamshedpur East: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das trails rebel Saryu Roy by around 1,000 votes

Jamshedpur East: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das trails rebel Saryu Roy by around 1,000 votes

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV