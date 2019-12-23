Jharkhand polls: AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto leading by over 6,000 votes in Silli
Updated : December 23, 2019 01:06 PM IST
AJSU President Sudesh Kumar Mahto is leading by over 6,000 votes over JMM's Seema Devi in Silli constituency in Jharkhand poll results.
Mahto has garnered 23,264 votes, with an over 53 percent of votes, as per data available on the Election Commission website.
Mahto's nearest rival Seema Devi managed to secure 17,232 votes.
