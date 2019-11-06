Politics
Jharkhand polls 2019: Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase on November 30
Updated : November 06, 2019 02:56 PM IST
The last date for filing of nomination papers is November 13 and for withdrawing nominations is November 16.
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notification for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand on November 30.
In the first phase, polling will take place in 13 Assembly seats — Chatra, Gumla, Vishunpur, Lohardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltanganj, Vishrampur, Chatarpur, Harwah, Hussainabad and Bhavanathpur.
