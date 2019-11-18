Jharkhand polls 2019: Congress leaves Ranchi for JMM to fight BJP
Updated : November 18, 2019 10:18 AM IST
The Congress is supporting the JMM candidate Mahua Maji while the BJP will continue with its sitting MLA S.P. Singh.
The BJP has been winning this seat for the past 29 years and this time the JMM backed by the Congress wants to wrest the seat away.
The elections in Ranchi will be held during the third phase of the Jharkhand polls, for which the notification came on Saturday.
